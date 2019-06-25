SC refuses to entertain Congress leader's plea against separate RS by-polls in Gujarat

The on Tuesday refused to entertain a plea of a Congress against the Election Commission's decision to hold separate by-polls for two vacant seats in the state.

A vacation bench of Justices and B R Gavai said petitioner may file an election petition before the High court challenging the EC's decision after the polls.

The court refused to interfere in the poll process for the of Parliament, saying that the notification for the election has already been issued.

According to the petition filed through Varun Chopra, the "lack of appropriate decision" by the EC despite several representations and exhortations by Dhanani demonstrated "a complete absence of justice".

Dhanani, the of the Opposition in Assembly, had sought the court's direction to the poll watchdog to expeditiously hold simultaneous elections for the vacancies in accordance with the provisions of the Representation of People Act (RPA).

On Monday, the commission, in its affidavit, had said the vacancies for the two seats were "casual vacancies" and there was nothing in the law stating that separate elections should not be held.

The plea had contended that the vacancies were "statutory" and terming them as "casual vacancies" was a "direct violation of the provisions of the RPA".

"Separate elections for the two seats in Gujarat which have fallen vacant statutorily would upset the scheme of proportional representation as mandated under the RPA," the plea had said.

Elections for the two seats were necessitated after BJP leaders and were elected to in the recent polls.

Apart from the two seats in Gujarat, elections will be held to fill three vacant Rajya Sabha seats in Odisha and one in

