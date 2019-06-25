Ashok Gehlot, Vasundhara Raje, others pay tribute to Madan Lal Saini

Minister on Tuesday paid last respects to BJP President, Madan Lal Saini, at BJP office here.

Several other leaders including former CM Vasundhara Raje, and others also paid tribute to the 75-year-old Rajya Sabha MP, who breathed his last at AIIMS in on Monday evening.

As a mark of respect to late BJP chief, the Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday.

Earlier, Narendra Modi, Union Ministers and along with many other leaders condoled Saini's death.

The last rites of the veteran BJP will be performed in Rajasthan's Sikar later today.

