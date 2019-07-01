Haryana: Summer break extended up to July 7 for all schools

In view of the rising temperature, Haryana Government on Monday announced that summer holidays would be extended up to July 7 for all government and private schools.

The schools, which were scheduled to open on July 1st, will now be functional from Monday, July 8.

"Due to prevalent heatwave present throughout the state of Haryana, the summer vacations are hereby extended for another 07 days i.e, up to 07.07.2019 (i.e Sunday). Schools will re-open on 8th July i.e Monday." read a notification issued by Office of Director General Secondary Haryana.

On Sunday, the temperature touched 42 degree Celsius, while the lowest was 26.6 degree Celsius.

The state will, however, get respite from the heat as India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted "partly cloudy sky with possibility of rain or Thunderstorm or Duststorm" for today.

