Health for all resonates at WHO Regional Committee session

ministers and experts from countries in WHO (World Organisation) South-East Region on Monday began five-day deliberations on priority issues, emphasising on universal coverage for ensuring health for all.

"Universal Health Coverage is at the core of Sustainable Development Goal 3 and can be a very powerful tool for social, gender and economic equity," said J P Nadda, India's Minister of Health and Family Welfare, inaugurating the Seventy-first session of the WHO Regional Committee for South-East here.

"The year 2018 is also the 40th anniversary of the historic Alma-Ata Declaration, and due to our collective efforts, the Region is better prepared, and is accelerating progress toward the shared global vision of health for all through universal health coverage," he added.

Nadda said India has fast-tracked many initiatives aimed at achieving all the core tenets of universal health coverage - strengthening health systems, improving access to free medicines and diagnostics and reducing catastrophic healthcare spending.

Speaking at the inauguration, Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director WHO South-East Asia, said, "WHO's new global thrust aims to have one billion more people benefitting from universal coverage; one billion more people protected from disaster, and one billion more people enjoying better health as we tackle the many determinants of ill health that lie beyond the reach of the health sector."

The WHO South-East Region's priority programmes are already aligned to these goals and the Region is witnessing growing support for health from the highest levels of government, and impressive progress and achievements.

Amitabh Kant, Chief Executive Officer of National Institute of Transforming India, and Preeti Sudan, Health Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Planning, spoke at the inaugural and shared the various initiatives being taken by India to improve health and wellbeing of people.

Representatives of a number of partner organisations and civil society are participating in the meeting that is expected to adopt resolutions on key health issues.

The Regional Committee session, the highest policy making body of WHO in the Region, is hosted annually by any one of the 11 Member countries in the region, or the WHO South-East Asia Regional Office. The session this year is being hosted by the Regional Office.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)