Study uncovers method to treat cocaine abuse

According to a study, acids - which are critical for and absorption of fats and fat-soluble vitamins in the - could reduce the desire for cocaine.

Researchers at Medical Center and the University of at Birmingham suggest that targeting acid signaling in the brain may be a novel way to treat

Vanderbilt investigators Charles (Robb) Flynn, and Naji Abumrad, John L. Sawyers Professor of Surgical Sciences, have long studied the metabolic changes associated with bariatric for weight loss.

"Surgical patients experience dramatic changes in glucose regulation and in taste preferences and cravings while they are still in the recovery room," Flynn said.

"These surgeries are doing something more than we understand. We wondered if elevated serum acids, a hallmark of bariatric surgery, were affecting the reward centers of the brain to blunt the pleasure of eating high-fat foods," he said.

If the did affect the brain's reward centers, he added, "How might it impact the rewarding properties of drugs of abuse?"

The most commonly performed bariatric -- -- restricts the size of the stomach and alters the path of through the digestive tract. It also changes the point where bile acids enter the small intestine, from the usual upper part of the to a site near the end. The change increases circulating levels of bile acids in the body.

To explore the effects of and elevated bile acids, Flynn's group developed a simpler surgical procedure in mice called bile diversion, in which the gallbladder is surgically connected to the end of the Bile diversion in an obese mouse produces all of the beneficial effects of bariatric surgery: weight loss, reduced intake and improved oral glucose tolerance, Flynn said.

With colleague Aurelio Galli, the investigators found that bile diversion surgery in normal-weight mice reduced cocaine-induced increases in brain dopamine release and reduced cocaine-associated behaviors.

The researchers tested the effects of a synthetic bile acid drug called obeticholic acid (OCA), which is clinically approved to treat the In mice without surgery, mimicked the effects of bile diversion surgery in reducing cocaine-associated behaviors.

The investigators further demonstrated that the bile acid receptor TGR5 mediates the effects of elevated bile acids and OCA in the nucleus accumbens, a brain region that plays a central role in reward circuitry.

The study is the first to demonstrate a central nervous system role for bile acids in altering reward-related behaviors, and it opens the possibility of treating in new ways.

"Will bile acids cure in humans? We don't know, but our research certainly suggests that or consumption of bile acids may have beneficial effects," Flynn said.

The study appears in the journal

