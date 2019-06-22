Health Minister Pandey evades media questions on child deaths in Muzaffarpur

-
Health Minister Mangal Pandey on Saturday evaded questions from media about the havoc caused by acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) in the state's Muzaffarpur district.
Pandey continued walking towards his car and left the venue of a meeting he was attending in the city as the reporters kept imploring him to comment on the health crisis in Muzaffarpur where over 100 children have died due to encephalitis.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday too had avoided questions from the reporters on the AES crisis in Muzaffarpur as he raced towards his car and left the Legislative Assembly.
AES is a viral disease that causes flu-like symptoms such as high fever, vomiting and in extreme cases, brain dysfunction, seizure, and inflammation of heart and kidney.
The toll due to encephalitis touched 128 on Saturday.
