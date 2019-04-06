Healthy food trends for this World Health Day

Good is your best friend and if you are the one who believes in it, it's time to pick up the pace and get in touch with healthy trends that are gripping the community across the globe this World Day.

With quality becoming a rage these days, more and more enthusiasts are catching up on the trend of eating right and healthy. Recently, the US Time magazine's special edition issue on "100 Healthiest Foods to Satisfy Your Hunger" included walnuts and named them the "single healthiest weekday work snack". Likewise, here are some upcoming trends that our experts believe to be hot on the menu!

rules the table

With more and more people leaning towards healthy living, power-packed nutritious meals are going to be a hit this year. You can add to your platter ingredients that are not only appealing to your taste buds but also good for your body. Rich in essential nutrients like fibre, minerals, and vitamins, superfoods like walnuts add the goodness of health and taste into your everyday dishes. Toasted, caramelized or simply raw, they are good to go, whichever way you want.

Plant-based eating

Another trend that is going to be in vogue this year is plant-based eating that simply means choosing a diet rich in fruits, veggies and plant-based foods like walnuts that will help ward off and keep you svelte in 2019 and years to come.

Gut health, go health!

"Gut Healthy" fermented foods like oat milk also on the rise in this year's food trends, but if are looking for an alternative, then we got a better one. walnut milk not only keeps your gut healthy by contributing to positive changes in the gut microbiome but considerably increases the number of important digestion bacteria that lead to a healthy intestinal flora.

Protein powered foods

Protein is all the rage, it helps keep you fuller for longer, helping to fight the urge to snack all day long and also providing fuel for your workouts. Besides being a rich source of dietary fibre, magnesium and heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids, California walnuts are a great source of protein and can add the necessary nutrients into the diet of vegetarians and people limiting their animal product consumption.

With healthy eating options becoming a rage among Indians, it is fit to say that the country is rightly progressing towards 'Eat Right Movement' by FSSAI. Nourishing ingredients combined with flavours true to the Indian palate are here to stay and will definitely transform the way Indians prepare their daily meals.

