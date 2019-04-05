Indian Oil again stops fuel supply to Jet Airways for some time

on Friday again stopped fuel supplies to across the country for some time due to non-clearance of outstanding bills.

On Thursday as well, the company stopped supply of turbine fuel to the cash-strapped for an hour at

A resolution plan prepared by the lenders' consortium led by has estimated an emergency fund of Rs 1,500 crore for the airline, which has a debt of more than Rs 8,500 crore besides unpaid dues to aircraft lessors, employees and suppliers.

On March 25, stepped down, paving way for lenders to bail out the financially he set up 25 years ago.

The lenders have decided to ask for expressions of interest (EoIs) for a stake sale on April 6 but reports say there is no sign of any investor so far.

On April 3, Civil Secretary had said that Jet is operating less than 15 planes and its eligibility to fly on international routes needs to be examined.

The has been facing tough competition from low-cost carriers and unstable crude prices.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)