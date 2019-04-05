Zee Entertainment launches multi-platform quiz contest

Zee Entertainment on Friday announced the launch of one of the world's largest quiz programme titled Mind Wars for participation by one crore school students across 200 cities and towns in the country.

It is a first-of-its-kind initiative which will be hosted on a multi-platform ecosystem, providing a comprehensive knowledge acceleration programme for students studying in grade 6th to 10th.

The company aims to leverage the power of its multimedia prowess to build a property that will span across both, digital and TV. It aims to enhance the knowledge quotient of over one crore students from 40,000 schools across 200-plus cities of

"It is our noble attempt to gamify knowledge and to create knowledge-based alternatives for entertainment for kids in their formative years," said Punit Misra, of at Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.

Mind Wars will host a database of more than 10,000 questions across the three content buckets -- curriculum, general knowledge and current affairs. While the level of questions is for grade 6th to 10th, the platform will also be developed for higher age groups in its advanced stages.

The initiative is in line with Zee's macro-level strategic intent to integrate technology with content offering, according to an official statement.

