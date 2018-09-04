Hear Farhan's new single 'rearview mirror' on Sept 7

Bollywood's multi-talented Akhtar who teased his fans about releasing a new single a few days back, has revealed its release date.

The 'Rock On' took to on Monday to share that on September 07 a new single 'Rearview Mirror' from his 11-song album titled 'Echoes'" will be released.

In his post, he said that it gives him "much happiness to share" what he is been working on for the "past 15 months".

He even posted a video where he can be seen playing a guitar and recording the song. The video ended with a message that read "4 DAYS TO GO", indicating the release date of his new song.

He wrote, "It fills my heart with much happiness to share with you what I've been working on for the past 15 months. How something that started off as merely scribbling thoughts down onto pages evolved into consuming my need for creative expression is difficult to understand or explain. And now the time has come to hand these creations over to you, in the form of an 11 song album titled 'Echoes'. The first single 'Rearview Mirror' releases 7th Sept. Hope you will like it. # #Rearviewmirror #4daystogo #musiclove #expressyourself"

Currently, is on a musical tour in along with musical trio

The 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' will next be seen in Shonali Bose's debut directorial 'The Sky is pink', alongside

