Asian Games: B-Town laud 'incredible feat' by athletes

With 15 gold, 24 silver and 30 bronze, the overall haul of 69 medals was the highest-ever. Celebs including Ranveer Singh, among others congratulated the "champion athletes" for the "landmark achievement".

The 'Simmba' star said, "Our champion athletes have killed it at the #AsianGames2018 !! 69 medals!! A landmark achievement!! Here's to inspiring a billion hearts!! JAI HIND!!"

Here's how the other stars celebrated the milestone:

Anushka Sharma: It is such a great feeling to see athletes across the board perform the way they did at the #AsianGames2018 ! Only to greater achievements

Arjun Kapoor: What an incredible feat by our athletes at the #AsianGames2018! 69 medals !!! Such a proud moment for all of us... Here's to many more such inspiring and victorious moments

Bhumi Pednekar: My heart is filled with so much pride! A true display of skills and perseverance. A moment to take pride in, and to get inspired! Congratulations to our Indian athletes for their spectacular achievements at the #AsianGames2018

