Deepika Padukone roped in for 'xXx' yet again

Months after speculations, it is finally confirmed that Deepika Padukone will star in the fourth installment of the 'xXx' franchise, alongside Hollywood actor Vin Diesel.
Film's director DJ Caruso announced the same on Twitter after welcoming Chinese singer-actor Roy Wang to the 'xXx' family. When a user asked him if the 'Padmaavat' star will be a part of the film, Caruso replied "Yes!"
The fourth 'xXx' movie is in the works with Diesel as the proud co-owner of the franchise.
Earlier it was reported that Diesel's One Race Films has teamed up with production company 'The H Collective' to acquire the rights to the film from Revolution Studios.
