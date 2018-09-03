JUST IN
'Exhausted' Tiger shares still from 'SOTY 2'

ANI  |  New Delhi [India] 

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's latest post will surely wipe away your Monday blues!

The 28-year-old actor, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film 'Student of the Year 2', surprised his fans with a behind the scenes picture of the movie.

Flaunting his biceps and chiselled body, Tiger can be seen wearing red shorts look as he poses for the camera.

"#soty2 #climaxcomplete#exhausted #bts," read the caption of the post from the 'Baaghi' star.

In April, the team had wrapped up the first schedule of the film in Dehradun.

'SOTY 2' is the second edition of one of Karan Johar's most successful flicks, 'Student of the Year', which launched three of the brightest stars of today- Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra.

While the 'Heropanti' star is the leader of the student brat pack, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday are the female leads of this second edition.

Directed by Punit Malhotra, the film will hit the big screens on May 10, next year.

Mon, September 03 2018.

