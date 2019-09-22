Help Sindh attain independence from Pakistan: Activist urges PM Modi

Members of the Sindhi community have gathered in Houston ahead of the 'Howdy, Modi!' event to draw attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards their cause of gaining freedom from Pakistan.

Highlighting the grave violation of human rights of Sindhi community by Pakistan Army, Sindhi activist Zafar on Saturday urged PM Modi to help the province attain independence from the country in the way Bangladesh was liberated in 1971.

"Sindhi people have come here in Houston with a message. When Modi ji passes through here in the morning, we'll be standing here with placards carrying the message that we want freedom from Pakistan. We hope Modi ji and President Trump help us," said Zafar.

"We want the Prime Minister to help Sindh attain independence from Pakistan like how Bangladesh was Liberated in 1971," he added.

For long, Pakistan establishment has been criticised by international bodies and local human rights organisations for its practice of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings.

According to the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances, an entity established by the Pakistani government, about 5,000 cases of enforced disappearances have been registered since 2014. Most of them are still unresolved.

Independent local and international human rights organisations put the numbers much higher. Around 20,000 have reportedly been abducted from Balochistan only, out of which more than 2,500 have turned up dead as bullet-riddled bodies, bearing signs of extreme torture.

Before being elected as Prime Minister, Imran Khan had admitted in multiple interviews about the involvement of Pakistan's intelligence agencies in enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings and vowed to resign if he was unable to put an end to the practice, holding those involved responsible.

