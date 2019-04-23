Hendricks replaces Joseph, signs up Mumbai Indians

pacer Beuran Hendricks on Tuesday signed up with as a replacement for injured West quick for the remainder of the (IPL).

Hendricks, who has represented Kings XI Punjab in the past, has played two ODIs and 10 T20Is for

Earlier, Joseph was picked as a replacement of New Zealand's and went on to make a dramatic entry into the IPL with a record-breaking spell of 6/12.

will take on Chennai Super Kings in its next encounter on April 26.

