Hendricks replaces Joseph, signs up Mumbai Indians

South Africa pacer Beuran Hendricks on Tuesday signed up with Mumbai Indians as a replacement for injured West Indies quick Alzarri Joseph for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Hendricks, who has represented Kings XI Punjab in the past, has played two ODIs and 10 T20Is for South Africa.
Earlier, Joseph was picked as a replacement of New Zealand's Adam Milne and went on to make a dramatic entry into the IPL with a record-breaking spell of 6/12.
Mumbai Indians will take on Chennai Super Kings in its next encounter on April 26.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
