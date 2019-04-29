Here's what you need to know about loneliness in older adults

Contrary to what people believe, loneliness is not a harmless state of mind. The emotion posses the power to substantially affect the health of older adults, recent findings suggest.
As part of the latest study, researchers jotted down a list of things to know about loneliness.
The researchers explained loneliness as an emotional state of perceived isolation. According to the study, the emotion is common in older adults and can be linked to their declining health.
Loneliness is found to be as harmful as any other risk factors for death, such as obesity and smoking.
This factor can be used as a significant predictor when it comes to the issue of health care in older adults.
Findings of the study were published in the Journal of CMAJ.
If seriously taken into consideration, a proper understanding of this emotion can lead health care professionals into connecting lonely adults with community supports and social networks.
"Our health care system and society are increasingly recognizing loneliness as a serious public health problem, but clinicians are often unprepared to properly access and manage lonely patients," said Nathan Stall, lead researcher of the study.
