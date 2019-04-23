Here's when Jonas Brothers are releasing their new album!

Countdown has begun for the Brothers new album! Following the success of their hit songs 'Sucker' and 'Cool', the fans of the pop band have been eagerly waiting for their full-length comeback album.

The wait is finally over as the Brothers -- Nick, Joe, and are all set to release their new album titled ' 7.

announced the title and release date of their new album on his handle along with a poster of the song.

He wrote, "So excited to share that our new album #HappinessBegins will be out June 7th!"

also shared the same poster along with a sweet message for his fans on his handle.

"#HappinessBegins June 7th. After 7 years of not working together & finding ourselves, we're back to give you our journey in album form. Out of all the albums we've done I'm most proud of this one. Wish you could have it now, but you'll just have to wait a little bit longer," he tweeted.

Their last album titled 'Lines, Vines and Trying Times' released in 2009.

The fans don't just have the new album to look forward to this year. In addition to the much-awaited studio album, the Brothers are also gearing up for major musical performances.

On May 1, the trio will perform at The following week, JoBros will appear as the musical guest on 'Saturday Night Live' on May 11, reported E! News.

It was also recently announced that the Jonas Brothers will perform at 2019 iHeartRadio on June 1 along with other artists including Halsey, 5 Seconds of Summer, Zedd, Ally Brooke with special guest Tyga, Ava Max, Fletcher, and

'Sucker' was released in February and marked their first new track after a hiatus of nearly six years. Along with the single, Nick, and also premiered the music video of the comeback track that featured their lovely leading ladies: Sophie Turner, Danielle Jonas, and

'Cool' was released earlier this month.

Apart from songs, fans will also get to see a documentary which will release on Prime Video and will give the viewers "an intimate look" into the lives of Kevin, Nick, and reported Variety.

Another big gig is planned by JoBros for this year, the biggest for this year, probably, a 2019 tour! The three brothers recently revealed they are "definitely" planning on going on tour this year. However, the details of the tour have been kept under wraps.

