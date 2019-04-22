Justin Bieber coming out with new album soon!

All fans have a reason to rejoice as the is coming out with a new album soon!

The 25-year-old announced this during the closing of this year's Coachella.American Ariana Grande, who is the youngest performer to ever headline Coachella, closed this year's music festival.

After performing with the popular band last week at the music festival, Grande surprised attendees with Bieber in what she called a completely unplanned performance, reported The

Bieber joined her on stage and sang his hit track 'Sorry' before announcing plans to drop an album soon.

He said, "I wore this fly outfit not knowing that I was going to be on stage. This is my first time on stage in like two years. So I had to get my swag back on."

Bieber looked dapper in a white T-shirt, olive green jacket with black details and matching pants.

He added, "Thank you so much and by the way, album coming soon." His last album titled 'Purpose' released in November 2015.

Grande kicked off her performance at the music festival with 'Raindrops (an angel cried)' from her 'Sweetener' album before transitioning into 'God Is a Woman', reported People.

The Grammy-winning pop sang her hits from her latest album 'Thank U, Next' including singles 'Bad Idea', 'Break Up With Your Girlfriend', 'Side to Side', '7 Rings', among many others.Grande closed out her show with 'No Tears Left To Cry'. For her encore, the singer performed her hit 'Thank U, Next'.

Last week, Grande welcomed NSYNC band's members including Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, and to the Coachella to sing their 1997 hit 'Tearin' Up My Heart'. NSYNC alum was noticeably missing but sent his love the day.

During the same night, and Grande also performed their 2016 hit 'Side to Side' and Diddy also made a special appearance to sing ' Problems' with Grande singing Faith Evans's verse.

Grande, Childish Gambino, and Tame Impala were announced as Coachella's 2019 headliners in January, this year.

The singer is only the fourth woman to ever headline Coachella, after Bjork (twice, in 2002 and 2007), (2017) and Beyonce (2018).

