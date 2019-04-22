Second track 'Tu Hai To Haina from 'De De Pyaar De' out now

The makers of and Rakul Preet Singh's 'De De Pyaar De' treated the audience with the second song from the film titled 'Tu Mila To Haina'.

Ajay shared the link of the song and wrote, "Tu Mila To Haina', Dekhke Batao Achcha Lagaa To Haina!"

While the first song of the movie was a dance number based on the wedding theme, the second song is a romantic one where the duo can be seen romancing on the streets and sharing intimate moments.

'Tum Hi Ho' has lent his voice for the track while the lyrics are penned down by Kunaal Vermaa and the music is composed by Amaal Malik.

The rom-com also stars Tabu, Javed Jaffrey, and It is directed by Akiv Ali and is slated to hit theatres on May 17.

