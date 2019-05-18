Heung-Min Son changed the way fans looked at Asian players, says Young-Pyo Lee

Tottenham Heung-Min Son's scintillating performance has gained praise from former Tottenham and his fellow South Korean Young-Pyo Lee, who feels that Son's every game affects Korean fans.

Son played a major role for the Spurs to help them secure a spot in final.

"Son's every game is affecting South Korean fans, including me. Korean fans, and Asian fans, feel proud of the fact that there's an Asian who can score more than 20 goals in the and I believe, thanks to Son, European fans' view of Asian players has changed a lot," Goal.com quoted Lee, as saying.

Son also displayed an impeccable show in the Premier League, where Tottenham finished on the fourth position, as he scored 12 goals and assisted six times. However, Son's compatriot feels that there are more things to come from him.

"The is in the world and it's not easy to be successful in the for any player. When I first heard that Son was joining Tottenham, I wished him to play well in the league because his every moment there will affect South Korean football, the international team, etc. Son has already proved himself there, and I believe there are more things to come from him," he said.

Tottenham will face in final on June 2.

