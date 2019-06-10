Himachal: Manali-Sarchu road opened for civil traffic

After clearing of snow on the - road, the stretch was opened for civilian traffic on Monday.

The snow clearing operation was carried out by (BRO).

BRO also advised civil passengers and travellers on the road to exercise due precaution saying there are always chances of landslides and avalanches en route because of heavy snow accumulation.

Manali- Sarachu road connects the high altitude town with Leh in region of The stretch is prone to snowfall and remains inaccessible for vehicular traffic during winters.

Earlier on May 22, the Manali-Keylong road in district, which remains closed during winters due to intense snowfall, was opened for vehicular.

