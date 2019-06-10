DMK leader and former Puducherry CM R.V. Janakiraman dies

JUST IN
DMK leader and former chief minister of Puducherry R V Janakiraman passed away in Puducherry on Monday at the age of 79.

Janakiraman was undergoing treatment at a private hospital for age-related ailments. However, his condition continued to remain critical, according to sources.

Senior party leaders, including Member of Parliament Kanimozhi, visited him while he was at the hospital.

