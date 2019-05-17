Naidu targets EC, calls it 'biased body'

N on Friday hit out the Election Commission, calling it a 'biased body' which gave "controversial and pro-government decisions". "As on today, EC decisions are very controversial, they are pro-establishment, pro-government. And also if you see for the last many days, all these days they are supporting the government," Naidu told reporters here.He made the remarks after a meeting with Chief regarding repolling in five polling stations under the parliamentary constituency in on May 19.The said, "It is unfortunate that we are fighting against the EC. In Andhra Pradesh, they ordered repolling in five polling stations. I do not want repolling, I want the EC to be transparent. The way the EC is working, I am questioning that as a of the country. I have never seen such attitude of the EC in the last 25 years of my political career."

Naidu also accused the poll watchdog of not taking action against and several BJP leaders for alleged violation of the model code.

"Whenever, there are BJP MPs, Amit Shah, Prime Minister, you (EC) don't do anything. This is not correct. It is very unfair that they are acting like this even after our complaints. Even Pragya Singh Thakur insulted the father of the nation. Even now, they have not taken any action," he said.

" Modi's press conference was an indication that he has no answer other than the readymade script. He will never take questions...All opposition parties are victims of the BJP's high-handedness," the said.Earlier in the day, Naidu sent a letter to the poll body, saying, "The EC has already conducted re-polling in five other polling stations in three districts (of Andhra Pradesh) on May 6, based on certain complaints. If there were any issues in the polling stations in Chandragiri assembly constituency, why didn't the Commission enquire into the same and conduct the re-polling on May 6?"He criticised the EC for taking cognisance of the complaints filed by the YSRC and order re-polling. "We have seen polling being conducted in different phases, but have never come across re-polling also being held in phases," he said. and Lok Sabha elections were held in on April 11. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

