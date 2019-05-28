JUST IN
Himachal: Two BJP workers arrested for raping minor

ANI  |  General News 

Police on Tuesday arrested two BJP workers in connection with the rape of a nine-year-old girl.

The accused have been identified as Chunni Lal, BJP Board Vice President and Ratna Bharti, a BJP worker.

The police lodged an FIR four days after the complaint was filed by the mother of the minor. They had earlier refused to file an FIR in the matter.

The FIR has been registered under section 504, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

First Published: Tue, May 28 2019. 23:18 IST

