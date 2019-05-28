BIMSTEC nations confirm attendance for Modi's swearing-in

Leaders from all BIMSTEC member-states have confirmed attendance for Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony on May 30, according to Spokesperson

The of Kyrgyzstan, Sooronbay Jeenbekov, along with the of Mauritius, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, will also be attending the ceremony.

Member countries of the for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) include Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and besides

The of Md. Abdul Hamid, the of Maithripala Sirisena, the President of U Win Myint, the of Lotay Tshering, the Prime Minister of K.P. Sharma Oli, and Thailand's will be heading to for the do.

The decision to invite the leaders from the grouping is in line with the government's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, according to the spokesperson

In 2014, when Modi won his first term, all the SAARC leaders, including the then Prime Minister attended the swearing-in as part of invitations extended to all the member countries of the South Asian grouping.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)