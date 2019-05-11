Hollywood icon Judy Garland biopic's trailer out

First trailer of upcoming Garland biopic starring Renee as the late actress, has been released by Roadside Attractions.

The film is set to hit theaters on 27 this year.

The one-minute and twenty-nine-second trailer which released on Friday features Renee, touching down in for a series of sold-out concerts at the nightclub.

According to Hollywood Reporter, the film portrays Garland's final days before she died from an accidental drug overdose at age 47 in June 1969, while living in the U.K.

Renee revealed in an interview that she involved two hours per day to transform into the Hollywood icon - Garland. The procedure included undergoing hair, makeup application, including contact lenses, wigs, and a near-identical wardrobe.

"It was such a joy learning about the magnificence of this person. I always admired her. She was so quick and so funny. She could hit the ball back with the best of them," concluded.

