Kartik Aaryan praises Ananya Panday for 'SOTY 2'

As debutant Ananya Panday's film 'Student of The Year 2' released on Friday, heaped praises on her.

In a beautiful picture shared on Instagram, Kartik and Ananya can be seen looking at a phone. He started the caption with more of a banter, "Arey arey itni saari taareefein !!!"

"Congratulations on your big day. Keep brightening up the big screen with your bright smile n cuteness," Aaryan eulogized Ananya for her performance in the film.

made her Bollywood debut in Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year 2' alongside Tiger Shroff and newbie The film hit the screens on Friday and is garnering great acclaim from the audiences.

and Panday are also teaming up for the remake of 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' which will also star Bhumi Pednekar.

The film is being directed by Mudassar Aziz, who is known for like 'Dulha Mil Gaya', 'Happy Bhag Jayegi' and 'Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi'.

The film is an adaptation of the 1978 drama with the same title, which featured Sanjeev Kumar, and in the lead roles. The original film revolved around a married couple Ranjeet (Sanjeev) and Sharda (Vidya) and how things change after he gets involved with his (Ranjeeta).

'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' will hit the big screens on December 6 this year.

