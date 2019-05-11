Arjun Kapoor shares the motion poster of 'India's Most Wanted'

Kapoor has treated his fans with the latest motion poster of his upcoming film 'India's Most Wanted'.

The shared the motion poster on his handle on Friday and captioned: "Terror was his middle name. Experience a one of its kind manhunt of #IndiasMostWanted in cinemas on 24th May."

The sixteen-second motion poster gives a sneak peek into Arjun's character. His face is half hidden with a scarf which is adding to his intense look in the motion poster.

'India's Most Wanted' is based on true events and is about five men who saved the lives of billions of people by hunting down a terrorist, which the makers have named 'India's Osama'.

The film is being helmed by Rajkumar Gupta and produced by Rajkumar Gupta, Myra Karn, and Fox Star Studios.

It is slated to hit the screens on May 24.

