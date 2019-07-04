Honduras: 26 killed after boat sinks off eastern coast

At least 26 people were killed after a boat carrying 73 people sank in the Caribbean waters off the eastern coast of Honduras on Wednesday.

Armed Forces spokesman Jose Domingo Meza said that the remaining 47 people on the boat have been rescued. All the 26 victims were men who worked as fishermen divers, reported Xinhua news agency.

The vessel had set sail from the Lempira Port located in country's eastern department of Gracias a Dios.

The cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)