Honor launches new mid-range smartphone in India

Huawei's sub-brand Honor launched its new mid-range smartphone Honor 10 Lite in the Indian market at an event in New Delhi.
The starting price for the device is Rs 13,999.
The newly launched smartphone will be available for sale on Flipkart and HiHonor, the company's official India store.
The phone comes with a 24-megapixel selfie camera that also supports AI scene detection technology and a dewdrop display notch.
The camera sports a 6.21-inch Full HD+ waterdrop notch display with 19:5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Kirin 710 SoC with up to 6GB RAM. It also has support for GPU Turbo 2.0 and runs Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0 on top. It has gradiant finish on the back with rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Honor 10 Lite's Nano-SIM comes in two RAM variants, 4GB RAM+ 64 GB of internal storage and 6GB RAM + 64 GB of inbuilt storage. However, this memory can be expanded up to 512 GB via MicroSD card.
On optics front, Honor 10 Lite has a dual camera setup at the back with 13 MP and 2 MP camera lens with an aperture of F/1.8 and F/2.4 respectively. It also captures full HD videos.
Honor 10 Lite is fuelled by 3400mAh Lithium Polymer Battery which can lasts roughly around a complete full day. The sale of the new smartphone will start on January 20.
