Honor launches new mid-range smartphone in India

Huawei's sub-brand launched its new mid-range 10 Lite in the Indian market at an event in

The starting price for the device is Rs 13,999.

The newly launched will be available for sale on and HiHonor, the company's official store.

The phone comes with a 24-megapixel selfie camera that also supports AI and a dewdrop display notch.

The camera sports a 6.21-inch Full HD+ waterdrop notch display with 19:5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by 710 SoC with up to 6GB It also has support for GPU Turbo 2.0 and runs 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0 on top. It has gradiant finish on the back with rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

10 Lite's Nano-SIM comes in two variants, 4GB RAM+ 64 GB of internal storage and 6GB + 64 GB of inbuilt storage. However, this memory can be expanded up to 512 GB via MicroSD card.

On optics front, Honor 10 Lite has a dual camera setup at the back with 13 and 2 camera lens with an aperture of F/1.8 and F/2.4 respectively. It also captures full HD videos.

Honor 10 Lite is fuelled by 3400mAh Lithium Polymer Battery which can lasts roughly around a complete full day. The sale of the new will start on January 20.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)