Now, share Facebook events directly in Stories

In a bid to lure users into embracing Stories, the company is testing a new feature allowing one to share events directly in their Stories.

The new feature, currently under beta in US, Mexico, and Brazil, is targeted at users to share events they are interested in directly from their Story. Friends can then click into the event page and hit the interested button, reported.

The new feature could be particularly useful for event organizers handling large public events. It is also Facebook's target to draw more people towards Stories.

