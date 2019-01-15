JUST IN
Drones can now fly over crowds in the night

ANI  |  California [United States] 

The US Department of Transportation has released a proposed regulation that would allow routine drone flights above crowds at night.

According to Cnet, the new proposed regulation is a part of an effort to further integrate drones safely into the national airspace system.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in 2016 implemented new regulations making it easier for pilots to use drones for everything from structural or crop inspection to search-and-rescue operations, to even film production. However, night operations remained restricted.

The new proposed regulations will be published in the Federal Register and will kick off a 60-day comment period for feedback.

First Published: Tue, January 15 2019. 12:50 IST

