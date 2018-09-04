Honor 7S budget smartphone now in India

Huawei's sub-brand on Tuesday launched its affordable 7S in for Rs 6,999.

The device will be available on starting September 14 in gold, blue and black colours.

"At Honor, we have always focused on making the phones user-friendly and bringing seamless experiences at an affordable price. We are delighted to introduce the all new 7S in our budget segment range," P Sanjeev, Vice President Sales, India-Consumer Business Group, said in a statement.

Honor 7S features a 13.84cm HD+ 18:9 "FullView" display.

It is equipped with a fast focusing 13MP HD camera with and a 5MP front camera with LED selfie light.

The device comes with 2GB and 16GB storage which is expandable up to 256GB.

Backed by a 3020mAh battery, the phone runs Oreo 8.0

