Hooda terms fresh CBI case against him as an act of political vendetta

Former Bhupinder Singh on Friday said that the fresh CBI case against him and former officials of the is 'a result of political vendetta.'"The CBI case against me is a result of political vendetta. I will fight this battle myself. I have complete faith in the judiciary. No one can silence my voice," said the former

The CBI on Friday carried out raids at the residence of and other officials and also lodged a fresh case against him in connection with alleged irregularities in the acquisition of land in when he was the

The investigating agency is conducting searches at over 20 places including in Chandigarh, Rohtak, New Delhi, Gurugram, and with respect to the land acquisition irregularities.

Former Chief Minister has been charged under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in connection with cases of land acquisition between 2009 and 2012.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)