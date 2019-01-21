How do you draw an 'X', divides Twitter

We all learned to draw alphabets when we were young, but none of us would remember the telling you the 'right way' of drawing an 'X'.

It is simple, yet complex. The question about the right way of drawing an 'X' has created another Yanny/Laurel situation on Twitter, thanks to a user @SMASEY who posted the thread about how people instinctively draw the alphabet, Mashable reported.

Many of us wouldn't have paid attention before but there are eight ways of drawing an 'X', as @SMASEY puts it in her tweet. This clearly led to a division on between the left-handed and the right-handed, the blenders of two styles, to the ones who felt like their learnings had been a lie.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)