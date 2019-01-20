This is the full-size 2019 Chevy Silverado made entirely of 334,544 Lego bricks

Chevrolet had a different truck model to build this time, an exact replica of the all-new 2019 Chevy Silverado out of Lego bricks.
The carmaker shared a video on YouTube, showing the creation of the Lego marvel in which 18 Lego model builders poured in over 2,000 hours of dedication to construct the Silverado. The finished model weighs 3,307 pounds from the 334,544 pieces of Lego.
The hyper-realistic Lego version of the Chevy Silverado celebrates The Lego Movie 2, the Second Part, which is scheduled to release on February 8, 2019. Chevrolet describes the Lego version as the strongest and most advanced Silverado ever.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
