Huaiyuan Yang to be Vice President of UCWeb Global Business

Reiterating its commitment to India market, Alibaba Innovation Initiatives Group, in a significant move, has appointed Huaiyuan Yang as Vice President of UCWeb Global

Yang will be responsible for overseas of UCWeb, including India and Indonesia. In his new role, Yang will be closely involved with UC Browser's operations, product development and news feed for global markets.

"With rising digital media consumption, demand for diversified and interesting content has grown exponentially. Keeping this in mind, UC has been working to customize, curate and present diverse content to users via its complete product portfolio. Short-form and snack able content is already driving the growth in the consumption of digital media and re-shaping the content space. The next few years will usher in a new era of content creation and distribution, even monetization. Yang's appointment is a step forward for the group to embrace the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for us in strategic markets of India and Indonesia", said Shunyan Zhu, President of UCWeb, Alibaba Innovation Initiatives Business Group.

Yang will spearhead UC's content strategy for 2019 - including short videos and snack able content. Short-video content has seen a massive surge on UC Browser with over 3.6 crore short-videos aggregated last year. Early this year, UC launched the WeShare channel on UC Browser. It is an all-in-one platform for localized, entertaining content including short videos, memes, GIFs and more.

With an aim to offer localised products to the Indian user, UC has also announced updates to UC Browser Mini and UC Browser Turbo. UC Browser Mini is designed to meet the needs of users who are more likely to install small memory apps and is the best choice to follow the short videos.

Users can get abundant funny videos from UC Show based on their interest. It also enables users to download and share videos they like. UC Browser Turbo is a browser with minimalist design. It offers a totally clean browsing experience. There are multiple functions such as fast download, safe and private, homepage customizable, video cache and incognito mode to optimize browsing.

