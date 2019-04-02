Human trafficking: DCW rescues 12 Nepali girls

The Commission for Women (DCW) said it rescued 12 Nepali girls from different locations in the capital.

According to the girls, an agent named Uday had lured them to with the promise of getting them jobs in and other Gulf countries, according to a statement by the

After member received a complaint about these Nepali girls being held in captivity in two places, two teams were rushed to Najafgarh area.

The team later rescued the 12 girls. The agent Uday could not be found, though the rescued girls said he was with them some time back.

Most of the girls claimed that they had given around Rs 50,000 to the agent for getting them jobs, while two of them claimed they had given Rs 2 lakh each.

