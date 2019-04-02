Assam: PM Modi, CM Sonowal popular amongst tea plantation workers

-
Tea plantation workers in Assam's Dibrugarh region are apparently happy with the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal through various schemes.
Fudo Moora, a tea plantation worker in the region, is happy that most of them have got bank accounts.
"I want to congratulate Prime Minister Modi for this. Now there are no middleman and we get money directly in our bank accounts," Fudo told ANI here.
Another tea plantation worker, Sunita Moora said, "I don't know much about politics, but I am now happy with the health and education facilities."
Parag Dutta, a social activist, who works for the tea plantation workers, said that he himself had earlier visited Delhi to take up issues related to these workers.
"I got a reply a reply from Prime Minister's Office in which they have assured to look after all the issues faced by these workers," Dutta said.
The Lok Sabha election will be held in Assam on April 11, 18 and 23. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.
