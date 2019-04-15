Hyderabad: 1164.90 grams gold seized

-
Customs officials arrested a person and seized 1164.90 grams Kilogram of gold from him here at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.
According to officials, the accused, who had come from Doha was intercepted when he was passing through green channel here at the airport.
He was carrying the gold in paste form.
"1164.90 grams gold worth Rs 36,99,782 has been extracted from the paste," officials said.
