JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Seychelles President rallies for ocean protection from an underwater submersible

Iran floods: Death toll rises to 76
Business Standard

Hyderabad: 1164.90 grams gold seized

ANI  |  General News 

Customs officials arrested a person and seized 1164.90 grams Kilogram of gold from him here at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

According to officials, the accused, who had come from Doha was intercepted when he was passing through green channel here at the airport.

He was carrying the gold in paste form.

"1164.90 grams gold worth Rs 36,99,782 has been extracted from the paste," officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, April 15 2019. 06:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU