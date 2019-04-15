TDP cadre vandalise YSRCP office following attack on their leader

Leaders of (TNSF), the youth wing of TDP on Sunday vandalised office here after their district Naidu was allegedly attacked with iron rods.

TNSF leaders and workers went to YSRCP's Nellore rural party office and staged a protest. They also tore down the party boards and flexies of

TNSF alleged that MLA is responsible for the attack on Naidu.

Later, the police reached the spot and detained TNSF leaders.

Naidu is currently in the hospital and is undergoing treatment after suffering "critical injuries" on his head and hand.

Earlier on April 11 polling in was marred with violence, as multiple clashes broke out between workers of and across the state.

Polling was held on Thursday for 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly seats in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)