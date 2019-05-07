'You BJP babu, you say 'Jai Sri Ram' but have you built even one Ram temple? Mamata asks PM Modi

Snapping back at Narendra Modi, questioned him as to why he has not built even one but is busy chanting " Ram".

"You BJP babu, you say ' Ram' but have you built even one At the time of elections, becomes your party agent, you say ' is my election agent'. You say ' Ram' and force others to say it," Banerjee said while addressing a public rally in Bishnupur on Monday.

This comes after PM Modi hailed Lord Ram with the chant at his Jhargram rally and dared Banerjee to have him arrested.

Modi was referring to a recent incident that went viral on where three people were reportedly arrested for allegedly chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' when the Chief Minister's convoy was passing by.

"Didi has thrown people into jail for chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'. I thought of greeting her with the chant so she can throw me behind bars, too. I will then serve the innocent people who are in jail for chanting in praise of Lord Ram," the said.

Yesterday, while addressing a rally at Jhargram, Banerjee had said, "You cannot force someone to raise slogans - the slogan you want to give to the people. We respect Lord Ram and know how to give him proper respect. I will say Jai Hind, Vande Mataram, 'Maa-Mati-Manush-er jai', 'Trinamool Congress-er jai', but never the slogan which the BJP wants people to say."

witnessed polling on Monday in the fifth phase of the elections. The remaining two phases of polling are scheduled for May 12 and 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)