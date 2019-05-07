PM Modi has lost his mental balance due to lack of proper sleep, needs medical treatment: Bhupesh Baghel

Attacking the over his 'Bhrashtachari number 1' remark on late Rajiv Gandhi, Minister said that has lost his mental balance and needs medical treatment as he gets to sleep for only a few hours.

The response from Baghel came after he was asked to react on Modi's 'Bhrashtachari number 1' remark on late

" ji passed away years ago, talking about him and that too during elections shows ji has lost mental balance. He needs medical treatment, he says he only gets to sleep for 3 to 4 hours. Those who don't get enough sleep tend to lose their mental balance," Baghel on Monday said while addressing a presser here.

On May 4, PM Modi while addressing an election rally in had said, the life of Rahul Gandhi's father ended as 'Bhrashtachari number 1.'

"Your father was termed 'Mr Clean' by his courtiers, but his life ended as 'Bhrashtachari No 1,' Modi had said.

Modi was apparently referring to scam, in which Rajiv Gandhi was accused of receiving kickbacks from Swedish defence manufacturer, Bofors, for the sale of artillery guns to

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in 1991.

Meanwhile, talking about the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Baghel asserted that the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government will be formed at the Centre and will become the next

On being asked who will be the next of the country, Baghel said, "UPA will form the government and ji will become the Prime Minister."

Before Baghel, Indian Overseas Sam Pitroda, MK and RJD had pitched for Gandhi's name as a prime ministerial candidate.

