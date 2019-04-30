Hyderabad: CBI raid underway at residence, offices of YSRCP leader Raghuram Krishnam Raju

-
ALSO READ
Loan fraud: CBI raids YSR Congress leader's houses
Raghurama Krishnam Raju back in YSRCP
Why CBI functionaries making hue and cry: TDP leader on bribery case
CBI searches YSR Congress candidate's offices, residences in Rs 947 crore loan default case
Cong blames Centre for Andhra Pradesh Govt order on CBI, terms it 'dangerous trend'
-
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday conducted searches at two residences and four offices of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Raghuram Krishnam Raju in connection with Rs 2655 crore bank fraud case.
Raju is contesting general elections from the Narsapuram Lok Sabha seat in Andhra Pradesh.
Raid is underway.
Further details are awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU