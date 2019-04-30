JUST IN
Hyderabad: CBI raid underway at residence, offices of YSRCP leader Raghuram Krishnam Raju

ANI  |  Politics 

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday conducted searches at two residences and four offices of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Raghuram Krishnam Raju in connection with Rs 2655 crore bank fraud case.

Raju is contesting general elections from the Narsapuram Lok Sabha seat in Andhra Pradesh.

Raid is underway.

Further details are awaited.

First Published: Tue, April 30 2019. 19:35 IST

