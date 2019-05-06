Hyderabad: Four arrested for involvement in illegal tobacco manufacturing

Police on Monday arrested four persons for their alleged involvement in illegal chewing manufacturing and seized worth Rs 1.43 crore from their possession.

The accused were identified as Avala Abhishek, Shabeer Moinuddin, and Syed Mehmood, police said.

"On credible information, the sleuths of along with near Secunderabad railway station intercepted two goods vehicles and found and seized a huge quantity of banned chewing Four persons have been arrested in this case," of told ANI.

According to police, the prime accused with his associates are involved in and selling of noxious tobacco using the brand name of 7MC tobacco in and around and district.

have also seized two TATA vehicles owned by the accused.

Police have also found involvement of accused in other criminal cases as several cases have been registered against them.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)