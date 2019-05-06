NEET exam to be held in Odisha on May 20

In the wake of cyclone Fani, the exam of Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), 2019 has been rescheduled to May 20 for candidates having examination centres in Odisha.

The exam was scheduled to held on May 5 in Odisha but hundreds of students missed the exam as trains were running late and hundreds of them were cancelled as well.

Indian Railways had cancelled more than 220 trains and routes of over 35 trains were diverted due to the severe

Earlier, (PRO) also said that the Railway ministry will write to the urging it to re-conduct the exam for the said students. The came into action after complaints from students across the country and announced the rescheduling of the exam.

Earlier, the announced the postponement of the exam. Taking to Twitter, R Subrahmanyam, secretary in the said, "# exam scheduled for 5th May in Odisha postponed as per the request of State Govt working on relief and rehabilitation work in the wake of #FaniCyclone. Revised dates for the exam in Odisha will be announced soon. @DG_NTA @PrakashJavdekar @CMO_Odisha."

made landfall in the morning of May 3 and wreaked havoc in the state of Odisha. It has claimed three lives and left more than 160 injured, besides causing large scale destruction of property.

