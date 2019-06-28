Hyderabad: Juvenile sentenced to life imprisonment for rape, murder of minor

In the first judgment of its kind, a 17-year-old juvenile has been sentenced to life imprisonment over his involvement in the gruesome rape and murder of a 10-year-old boy in Hyderabad.

On Thursday the juvenile was convicted by a court in Hyderabad for performing unnatural sex with a minor and later murdering him with an iron rod. As this is the first case in India where a juvenile has been sentenced to life imprisonment, Hyderabad police commissioner has announced Rs. 20,000 reward to the investigating officer in the case.

The 17-year-old has been sentenced under Section 5 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for committing sexual assault, section 377, 364, 302, 201 of Indian Penal Code. The trial was held n Child-Friendly Court in Bharosa centre, Hyderabad.

On June 27, 2017, the accused had taken the 10-year-old along with him on the pretext of playing, to the terrace of a government boys school situated in Barkas, Hyderabad. The accused performed unnatural sex with the minor and then murdered him by thrashing his head with an iron rod.

