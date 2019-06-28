JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Jaipur: IT raids properties linked with a jewellery group

The Hundred: Mahela Jayawardene set to coach Southern Brave
Business Standard

Dacoit Jagan Gurjar surrenders in Dholpur

ANI  |  General News 

Most wanted dacoit of Chambal region Jagan Gurjar surrendered before the police here on Friday.

Gurjar has reportedly more than 80 cases of murder, dacoity, abduction, looting and extortion registered against him.

The infamous dacoit surrendered in front of Head Constable Santosh Gurjar.

At present, Gurjar is in Badi Sadar police station and Ajay Singh, Superintendent of Police is quizzing him.

More details in this regard are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 28 2019. 11:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU