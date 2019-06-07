Hyderabad police busts hawala racket, arrests four

The police a major racket in the city and seized cash of Rs 1,40,20,000, two four-wheelers and five from the possession of four people in this connection on Friday.

The arrested suspects were identified as P Murali (33), S Rajesh (34), K Jagdish (34) and car P Srinu (40).

The suspects were carrying the money without proper documents and failed to explain the reason as to why they were carrying the amount.

The car carrying the money was intercepted by the team of city police from Yousufguda, said an official press release from city police commissioner's office.

The seized items along with suspects were handed over to the Income Tax department for further investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)