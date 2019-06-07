Andhra Pradesh: Hawala racket busted by Hyderabad police, 4 arrested

busted a racket in the city and arrested four people in connection with it on Friday.

An official press release from Hyderabad city police commissioner's office said that a car carrying the money was intercepted by the team of Hyderabad city police from Yousufguda.

The police seized cash worth one crore forty lakhs and twenty thousand, two four-wheelers and five from the possession of the suspects. The seized items and suspects were handed over to the Income-tax department for further investigation.

According to the release, the suspects were carrying the money without proper documents. On being asked, they failed to explain the reason as to why they were carrying such an amount of money.

The arrested suspects were identified as P Murali (33), a civil contractor, (34), an Accountant, K Jagdish (34), a and P Srinu (40), the of the car.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)